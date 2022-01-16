Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Lineup vs. Coyotes

After three games without Gabriel Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche will have their top line back together on Saturday night. Landeskog cleared COVID-19 protocols and will be skating next to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen against the Arizona Coyotes.

Gabriel Landeskog will join the team and will play tomorrow in Arizona. #Avs — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 15, 2022

Landeskog has been one of the best players on the Avs this season, ranking third in expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five and first across all strengths. His 68.7% rating puts him tops in the NHL among all players with at least 300 on-ice minutes.

The former Calder Trophy winner was heating up before entering COVID-19 protocols, recording six points over his previous two games and nine over his past five.

The Avs and Coyotes are completing the back-end of a home-and-home back-to-back on Saturday night. Colorado won last night’s contest in a shootout as chalky -650 favorites. They enter tonight’s game as -410 moneyline favorites, with the puckline set at -2.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.