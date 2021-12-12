Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for two weeks

Gabriel Landeskog will be out two weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar says. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) December 12, 2021

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told The Athletic’s Peter Baugh that Gabriel Landeskog will be out two weeks with a lower-body injury. Despite leaving Friday’s game against Detroit, he extended his career-high point streak to ten games. Landeskog is second in team scoring with 27 points, assists with 18, and hits with 34. Landeskog represents one-third of Colorado’s first line, arguably the best topline in the league. Colorado leads the NHL in goals per game with 4.38 and is fourth in the Central Division with a record of 15-7. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Avalanche are a -146 against the Panthers for Sunday’s game. The Avs captain will leave a massive void in the lineup. However, Nazem Kadri broke out offensively when Nathan MacKinnon was out of the lineup. Perhaps this leaves the door open for another Colorado player to break out.

