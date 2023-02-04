Golden Knights' Mark Stone has Back Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Stone had already missed the past eight games for the Knights due to the injury. The player and team were likely hoping that rest would allow him to return to the lineup, but that was not the case. This will be the second back surgery that Stone has had in less than a year. The good news, depending on how you look at it, is that this injury is different than the one he suffered last season. This has always been the knock on Stone. He’s a very good player when on the ice, but his best ability is certainly not availability.
While the Golden Knights, -380, are still expected to make the playoffs, it’s not the sure thing it seemed to be just a few weeks ago. You can find these odds, along with the odds for every NHL team to get to make the playoffs, on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.