HART MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED: Leon Draisaitl looking for respect

HART MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED

The top ten is a little larger than ten, but we decided to list Steven Stamkos in place of the nine players also at +6000. Stamkos appeared higher in our previous Hart Trophy list, so it only makes sense to keep him visible. The same three names are at the top, but a new addition has come out of nowhere.

Connor McDavid is still favored, but Alex Ovechkin is not far behind. Looking at the number of players listed on FanDuel Sportsbook, you can see plenty of names to keep in mind.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR HART MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Connor McDavid: +200 (previously +135)

Alex Ovechkin: +270 (previously +650)

Leon Draisaitl: +900 (previously +450)

Jonathan Huberdeau: +1000 (previously not in the top ten)

Nathan MacKinnon: +1100 (previously +3400)

Auston Matthews: +1500 (previously +1500)

Igor Shesterkin: +4000 (previously not in the top ten)

Cale Makar: +4000 (previously not in the top ten)

Brad Marchand: +4000 (previously not in the top ten)

Steven Stamkos: +6000 (previously +6000)

PLAYERS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +6000 (previously +6000)

Aleksander Barkov: +6000 (previously +4800)

Artemi Panarin: +6000 (previously +2100)

Troy Terry: +9500 (previously +3400)

John Tavares: +12000 (previously +6000)

Mathew Barzal: +12000 (previously +12000)

David Pastrnak: N/A (previously not listed)

Mitch Marner: N/A (previously not listed)

Nikita Kucherov: N/A (previously not listed)

Brayden Point: N/A (previously not listed)

LEON DRAISAITL

In our previous update, we said Leon Draisaitl might have to change his name to Leon “Rodney Dangerfield” Draisaitl due to a lack of respect. Nothing has changed. Draisaitl leads the league in scoring. We might have to say it a little louder for those in the back. HE LEADS THE LEAGUE IN SCORING. Draisaitl has 29 goals and 30 assists in 38 games. He’s a point ahead of Ovechkin and Huberdeau and two ahead of McDavid. He has the best points per game average in the NHL. Draisaitl is first in powerplay points and second in powerplay goals. He has more game-winning goals than any other player this season. We’re not sure how many categories Draisaitl has to lead in to get the recognition he deserves, but at +900, there’s great value for us.

CONNOR MCDAVID

Connor McDavid has fallen to fourth in NHL scoring. However, he’s only two points off the lead. McDavid has 20 goals and 37 assists in 37 games. He’s third in points per game and second in ice-time to his teammate, Draisaitl. McDavid will be on this list until the end of the season. He probably has more raw talent than anyone else, but it’s getting a little crowded at the top. There’s better value with some of the other Hart candidates, but there’s a reason McDavid is considered the favorite. At +200, there’s no reason to bet on McDavid right now.

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Let’s talk about Alex Ovechkin again. He’s arguably the greatest goal-scorer of all time, but he’s 36-years-old, so how the hell is he keeping pace with all these younger players?

He must be feasting on the powerplay. Wrong, Ovechkin leads the NHL in even-strength goals and even-strength points.

Well, maybe he’s just setting up shop in his office and wiring one-timers. Wrong again, he has 29 goals and 29 assists. The Great Eight is playing one of the most balanced seasons of his career.

Ovechkin isn’t afraid to lay the body either. Among Hart contenders, only Chris Kreider’s 86 and Timo Meier’s 75 are comparable to Ovechkin’s 75 hits. We said that Ovechkin was a good value pick in the past, but that ship has sailed. At +270, there is better value still available.

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU

Jonathan Huberdeau wasn’t in the top ten in our previous go-around, but now he’s third in the NHL scoring race. He has 16 goals and 52 assists in 43 games. Huberdeau has been a rock upfront for the Panthers. When Aleksander Barkov was out, the team looked at Huberdeau to fill the offensive void, and did he ever. Huberdeau has the highest points per 60 out of the top ten Hart hopefuls. In addition, he’s picking up steam. Since the beginning of December, Huberdeau has led the NHL with 35 points and a ridiculous 1.67 points per game. At +1000, Huberdeau is worth, at the very least, your consideration.

