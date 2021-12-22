HART MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED: Old Man Ovechkin Hangin’ with Young Oilers

HART MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED

Is it possible for a Hart list to be surprising and not surprising simultaneously? We only listed ten players in the top ten (go figure), but several more are at +6000. However, it would’ve ruined our top ten list to expand it to 33.

It seems like we etch Connor McDavid’s name onto the Hart Trophy every year, but he’s only won it twice, so don’t forget this race isn’t over until the season is. Looking at the number of players listed on FanDuel Sportsbook, you can see plenty of names to keep in mind.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR HART MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Connor McDavid: +135 (previously +145)

Leon Draisaitl: +450 (previously +380)

Alex Ovechkin: +650 (previously +1000)

Auston Matthews: +1500 (previously +1900)

Artemi Panarin: +3100 (previously +1900)

Nathan MacKinnon: +3400 (previously +2200)

Troy Terry: +3400 (previously not in the top ten)

Aleksander Barkov: +4800 (previously +2200)

John Tavares: +6000 (previously not in the top ten)

Steven Stamkos: +6000 (previously +4000)

PLAYERS THAT HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Andrei Vasilevskiy: +6000 (previously +6000)

Mathew Barzal: +12000 (previously +4200)

David Pastrnak: Not listed (previously +3400)

Mitch Marner: Not listed (previously +3400)

Nikita Kucherov: Not listed (previously not listed)

Brayden Point: Not listed (previously +4200)

CONNOR MCDAVID

How can you start this list without Connor McDavid?

He’ll probably be the favorite to win the Hart from here until the end of the season. However, much like last, this year is not typical. There’s a lot that can happen from here until game 82, assuming the NHL even finishes a full slate. Last time we thought Leon Draisaitl was his only competition, but Alex Ovechkin has been able to keep pace with the two young guns. One knock against McDavid is how dependant his production seems on the Oilers’ powerplay, where he’s scored 22 of his points. His 32 assists lead the league, but his 17 goals are tied for seventh. Analytics don’t usually come into play when choosing a Hart winner, but objectively goals are more valuable than assists. McDavid will probably take the hardware home, but there are better value bets than his +135.

LEON DRAISAITL

Leon Draisaitl’s 49 points have him tied for first with McDavid. He leads the league with 23 goals. Yet, Draisaitl is still a +450. We’re going to have to change his name to Leon “Rodney Dangerfield” Draisaitl, as the oddsmakers seem to give the former MVP no respect. Like his teammate, Draisaitl is a little dependant on the powerplay, with 22 points coming from the man-advantage, but production is production. Also, it’s not like the two don’t score at even-strength. They’re tied for third with 27 points at even-strength. Draisaitl is also clutch, scoring six game-winning goals to lead the NHL. Draisaitl has shown he can keep pace with the front runners and lead. At +450, Draisaitl is still a good bet. His biggest obstacle is his teammate’s shadow.

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN

Here is your not-so-surprising surprise. We all know that Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest hockey players of all time. What caught us off-guard is his ability to keep up with Draisaitl and McDavid this far into the season. The 36-year-old is second in goals with 22, arguably not unexpected, but he also has 25 assists. Ovi is sharing the puck every bit as much as he’s shelving it top cheese. It could have to do with his quest to chase Wayne Gretzky’s goal record, or it could be that nothing slows the “Great Eight” down. Ovechkin has a lot left in the tank, and at +650, he could be a better value pick than the two Oilers, especially if he can lead the Caps to a Presidents’ Trophy. Washington is just one point back of the top spot in the NHL.

AUSTON MATTHEWS

What’s the reigning Rocket Richard winner in the largest hockey market in the world worth? A lot.

This season, Auston Matthews is proving he’s not just a great goal scorer, but he’s excellent on defense too. Usually, the top scorers in the league make up for their lacking defense by being overwhelming on offense. Matthews has figured out how to do both. He’s currently in third for goals with 20 and ninth in points with 33. We fully expect Matthews to contend for the goal-scoring title, so don’t be surprised if he starts producing at a higher rate. A Mitch Marner return could bolster Auston’s production as the playmaker hasn’t been in the lineup since December 1st. At +1500, Matthews has a lot of value, but it’ll take people recognizing him as more than just a goal scorer to take home the Hart.

STEVEN STAMKOS

Here’s your “Dark Horse” for this go-around. You can buy Steven Stamkos for the low, low price of +6000.

Are you not sold? You’d be getting the sixth-highest scorer in the NHL this season.

Still, want more? How about a Lightning offense that runs through him. With Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov out, Stamkos is the man in Tampa Bay. He’s tied for fifth in even-strength points, playing center on the first line, and looks healthy. Stamkos is an excellent bet at those odds.

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.