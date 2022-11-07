The NHL Is one of the most action-packed leagues on the planet, and the break between periods allows players to rest and recharge their bodies.

It also allows fans in attendance to get concessions and stretch their legs while people at home watching have a blank canvas during that time.

With a game played on ice, the Zamboni also needs time to clean the ice, so it’s in the best possible shape for the players to compete.

How Long Are NHL Intermissions?

NHL intermissions are typically fifteen minutes in length and occurs after first and second periods. There is no flood prior to overtime during the regular season, but that changes during the playoffs.