The Stanley Cup is one of the most prestigious trophies in sports, and it takes a complete effort from the entirety of a roster to come out on top.

Whether you look toward recent winners like the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning, every player on the roster has a role to fill.

How Many Players Are on an NHL Roster?

An NHL roster has 23 active players. However, only 20 players can dress in any given game. All 20 players must be on the current active roster, which can change daily so long as the team stays under the salary cap.