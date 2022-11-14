The Detroit Red Wings are one of the most iconic franchises in the NHL, as one of the Original Six, boasting some historical accolades.

Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the Red Wings were a constant contender for Lord Stanley’s Cup and etched their names on the trophy several times.

How Many Stanley Cups Have the Detroit Red Wings Won?

The Detroit Red Wings have won 11 Stanley Cups. The most recent time they hoisted the trophy was in 2008 when Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom captained them. They also captured back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1997 and 1998.