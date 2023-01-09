BETTING evergreen Hockey News NHL
04:12 PM, January 9, 2023

How Thick Is the Ice for an NHL Hockey Rink?

Zachary Cook Zachary Cook

The NHL has the most unusual playing surface of the four major sports leagues, and a lot goes into maintaining it.

Not only is the NHL a very physical sport, but it also is played on ice, which adds another complicated element to the game. 

An NHL ice surface is typically 0.75 inches thick, with dimensions of 200 by 85 feet. 