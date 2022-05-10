How to Watch & Stream the 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

Overview

Building through the draft is essential in the modern NHL, with the draft lottery the path to the coveted first overall pick in the 2022 Draft takes place tonight.

The Montreal Canadiens are one of the most storied franchises in NHL history and after playing in the Stanley Cup Final last year, they’ll now boast the top odds in the draft lottery tonight. It’s not often you see a team go from the top to the bottom, but injuries helped derail the Habs after a Cinderella run in 2021.

Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs is the projected first overall pick, so there’s plenty at stake tonight when the balls are dropped into the lottery machine.

Wright recorded 94 points in 63 games during the 2021 regular season and 66 points during his rookie season in the OHL.

When and Where is the NHL Draft Lottery?

When: 6:30 PM ET

Where: NHL Network’s New Jersey studio

How to Watch the NHL Draft Lottery?

TV channel: ESPN (U.S.), Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada)

Stream: ESPN+, SN NOW

Top Lottery Odds

Team Odds Montreal Canadiens 18.50% Arizona Coyotes 13.50% Seattle Kraken 11.50% Philadelphia Flyers 9.50% New Jersey Devils 8.50% Chicago Blackhawks 7.50% Ottawa Senators 6.50% Detroit Red Wings 6.00% Buffalo Sabres 5.00% Anaheim Ducks 3.50% San Jose Sharks 3.00% Columbus Blue Jackets 2.50% New York Islanders 2.00% Winnipeg Jets 1.50% Vancouver Canucks 0.50% Vegas Golden Knights 0.50%

Last 10 First Overall Picks