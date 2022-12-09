Hurricanes C Sebastian Aho Misses Practice on Thursday

Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury. While we don’t know the exact nature of the injury, according to coach Rod Brind’amour, Aho will not play Saturday versus the New York Islanders if he doesn’t practice on Friday.
Aho has had another excellent start, with 11 goals and 16 assists in 26 games. The Canes can weather the storm without Aho for a game or two. They still have Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen just returned from injured reserve. They will also get Max Pacioretty back from a torn Achilles, but that is likely at least a month away. Pacioretty was acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights during the offseason but suffered the injury while working out before the regular season began.
The Hurricanes’ odds of reaching the Stanley Cup finals stand at +600, the best in the Metropolitan Division. You can find the lines for every team to reach the Stanley Cup on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
