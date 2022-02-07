Hurricanes’ Frederik Andersen in Goal Monday vs. Maple Leafs

According to Carolina Hurricanes reporter Chip Alexander, goaltender Frederik Andersen will get the start tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Brind'Amour says Teravainen is feeling better but probably still will be a game-time decision. Andersen will start, Brind'Amour confirms. — Chip Alexander (@ice_chip) February 7, 2022

Andersen, who has won six consecutive starts, returns to Toronto for the first time following a five-year tenure with the Blue and White. The 32-year-old faced his former team earlier in the season, stopping 24 of 25 shots in Carolina’s 4-1 home victory.

Signed by the Canes as an unrestricted free agent this past offseason, Andersen is enjoying the best season of his career. In 30 appearances, the veteran has compiled a 24-6 overall record, with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

Priced at $8,200 on FanDuel, Andersen could make for a low-owned DFS option against a high-powered blue and white squad that comes in winners of five-straight and sit seventh in goals for with 151.

The Canes, meanwhile, are in the midst of a four-game winning streak and sit first in the Metropolitan division with 64 points.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Hurricanes +112 on the Moneyline.