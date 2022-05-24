Hurricanes G Antti Raanta to Start Game 4 Against Rangers

NHL.com’s Dan Rosen reports that the Carolina Hurricanes will continue with Antti Raanta in the net for Game 4.

Frederik Andersen is on the ice with the Canes for the morning skate and taking shots in the same net as Pyotr Kochetkov. Antti Raanta, of course, in the starter’s net. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 24, 2022

Raanta has been excellent between the pipes with a 5-3 record, a 1.86 goals-against average, and a .939 save percentage in nine postseason games. Frederik Andersen was on the ice for Monday’s practice and again for Tuesday’s morning skate, but the Canes have elected to ride Raanta for the time being.

Andersen last played on April 16 and has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. He was one of the NHL’s best goalies up until that point, with a 35-14-3 record, a 2.17 GAA, and a .922 SV%.

The Canes are leading their series against the New York Rangers 2-1. Carolina will play Game 4 in New York, having yet to win on the road this postseason. The Hurricanes are a perfect 6-0 on home ice and a dismal 0-4 on the road.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Hurricanes are -110 against the New York Rangers for Game 4 on Tuesday.