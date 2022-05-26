Hurricanes G Antti Raanta to Start Game 5 vs. Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes reporter Walt Ruff reveals that the team will start Antti Raanta in the net for Game 5.

All systems go for #Canes morning skate at PNC Arena. It looks like Jordan Martinook is in for Steven Lorentz tonight. No other changes to the skaters apparent. Antti Raanta is in the starter's crease. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) May 26, 2022

Raanta has been excellent between the pipes with a 5-4 record, a 2.09 goals-against average, and a .931 save percentage in ten postseason games. Since Monday, Frederik Andersen has been practicing with the team and was a part of Thursday’s morning skate. However, it looks as though Pyotr Kochetkov will still serve as Raanta’s backup for Game 5. Andersen last played on April 16 and has been sidelined with a lower-body injury. He was one of the NHL’s best goalies up until that point, with a 35-14-3 record, a 2.17 GAA, and a .922 SV%.

The Canes continued their road losing streak in Game 4, dropping a fifth straight away from Raleigh. Game 5 heads back to Carolina, where they have yet to lose. The series sits tied at two, with the winner in line to face the two-time defending Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay Lightning.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Hurricanes are -162 against the New York Rangers on Thursday.