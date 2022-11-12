Hurricanes Place Frederik Andersen on Injured Reserve

The move was backdated to November 6, so the earliest Andersen can return to the team will be November 14. Like most NHL teams, the Canes guard their injury news and haven’t announced the exact nature of the injury. What we do know is that Andersen suffered the injury during practice Tuesday. Andersen had gotten off to a slow start this season with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage.
The Canes recalled Pyotr Kochetkov to replace Andersen on the roster earlier this week. Antti Raanta is expected to handle the starting role until Andersen returns, but Kochetkov did start and defeat the Edmonton Oilers Thursday.
Life will not be easy for the Hurricanes on Saturday as they travel to Colorado to take on the Avalanche. The Canes are -260 (+1.5) on the puck line, and +102 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (+100), and under (-122) versus the Avs on Saturday. You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on FanDuel Sportsbook.
