Hurricanes Place Max Pacioretty on Injured Reserve

This is brutal, as Pacioretty had just returned on January 12 from the same injury. Pacioretty originally tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, missed about half the season, played five games scoring three goals, and is now lost again. The Canes have not announced a timeline, but it would seem that his regular season is certainly done, and unless they make a very deep playoff run, we likely won’t see Pacioretty until next season.
The loss of Pacioretty will likely mean the Hurricanes will be after an offensive upgrade by the trade deadline on March 3. The Canes have all the pieces in place to make that deep playoff run, but losing Pacioretty, whom they acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights during the offseason, certainly puts a crimp in their plans.
On Saturday, the Hurricanes are +154 (-1.5) on the puck line versus the New York Islanders and -162 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.