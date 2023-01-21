Hurricanes Place Max Pacioretty on Injured Reserve

Max Pacioretty of the Carolina Hurricanes suffered a torn Achilles on Thursday, the Hurricanes’ official website reports.

This is brutal, as Pacioretty had just returned on January 12 from the same injury. Pacioretty originally tore his Achilles during offseason workouts, missed about half the season, played five games scoring three goals, and is now lost again. The Canes have not announced a timeline, but it would seem that his regular season is certainly done, and unless they make a very deep playoff run, we likely won’t see Pacioretty until next season.

The loss of Pacioretty will likely mean the Hurricanes will be after an offensive upgrade by the trade deadline on March 3. The Canes have all the pieces in place to make that deep playoff run, but losing Pacioretty, whom they acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights during the offseason, certainly puts a crimp in their plans.