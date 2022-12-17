Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho Will Miss Both Games This Weekend

Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury that will cost him at least five games. The Hurricanes have yet to place him on injured reserve, so they must believe he will make it back to the team in the short term. The Canes haven’t had a problem with Aho out of the lineup, as they have won the first three games he has missed. That said, it’s likely more the defense and goaltending, as they have only scored seven goals in those contests.
On Saturday, the Hurricanes will be put to the test as they will host the Dallas Stars. The Canes are +168 (-1.5) on the puck line and -146 on the moneyline, with an over/under of 5.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
