Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho Will Miss Both Games This Weekend

Sebastian Aho won’t play Saturday or Sunday for the Carolina Hurricanes, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes’ official website reports.

Rod Brind’Amour says that Sebastian Aho is out this weekend due to his lower-body injury. Frederik Andersen, who is working his way back from a lower-body injury of his own, will also not dress. The #Canes host the Stars tomorrow and then the Penguins on Sunday. — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 16, 2022

Aho is dealing with a lower-body injury that will cost him at least five games. The Hurricanes have yet to place him on injured reserve, so they must believe he will make it back to the team in the short term. The Canes haven’t had a problem with Aho out of the lineup, as they have won the first three games he has missed. That said, it’s likely more the defense and goaltending, as they have only scored seven goals in those contests.