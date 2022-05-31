Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis Won't Return to Game 7 vs. Rangers

The hole that the Carolina Hurricanes find themselves in against the New York Rangers got a little deeper. Down 3-0 on home ice in Game 7, the Canes confirmed that Seth Jarvis would not return to the contest after suffering an upper-body injury.

Jarvis appeared woozy on the bench and had to be helped down the hallway after soaking a hit from Rangers’ blueliner Jacob Trouba. Although the primary point of contact wasn’t the head, Trouba struck Jarvis high on the follow-through of the collision.

Seth Jarvis will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper-body injury. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 31, 2022

Jarvis has been one of the top scorers on the Hurricanes this postseason, sitting sixth in goals and fifth in points. The 20-year-old was skating on the Canes’ top-line prior to departing.

Andrei Svechnikov was promoted to the first line with Jarvis unavailable, skating next to Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

The Canes will have to stage a dramatic comeback if they hope to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final. FanDuel Sportsbook has Carolina priced as substantive underdogs on the live line.