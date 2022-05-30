Hurricanes Will Start Raanta vs. Rangers while Andersen Remains OUT
joecervenka
The Carolina Hurricanes will have to try and keep its win-at-home streak alive with the backup goalie between the pipes once again for Game 7. It does not come as a surprise that Antti Raanta will be in the crease against the New York Rangers tonight as starter Freddy Andersen has yet to lace ’em up in these playoffs.
Lines at skate: Aho with Teravainen, Jarvis; Trocheck with Svechnikov, Necas; Staal line intact; Kotkaniemi with Lorentz and Domi. No change in D pairs Raanta in starter's crease. Kochetkov is second goalie.
Andersen had a stellar regular season as the No. 1 netminder for the Canes. The former Toronto Maple Leaf won 35 games while posting the lowest goals-against average of his career (2.17) and the best save percentage (.922) of his nine-year NHL stint.
Raanta has filled in admirably since Andersen went out with a lower-body injury on April 16th but is coming off of his worst game of these playoffs after lasting just 23 minutes in Carolina’s potential close-out contest on Saturday. The veteran Fin gave up three goals before getting yanked for rookie backup Pyotr Kocketkov in the first period of Game 6.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the ‘Canes are -146 moneyline favorites. Carolina has yet to lose a game this postseason while playing at home.
