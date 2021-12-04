Igor Shesterkin has to leave the game early for the Rangers

Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers had to leave the game early Friday versus the Sharks, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports. Shesterkin had trouble getting off the ice after a scramble in front of the net. He eventually needed help getting to the dressing room. The injury looked to be to his right leg as he wasn’t putting any pressure on the leg on his way off the ice. Alexander Georgiev replaced Shesterkin with just over five minutes left in the game.

A late report suggests the injury may not be as bad as it first appeared, but no timetable has been given for his return to action. The Rangers next play Saturday versus the Blackhawks, and at this point, it seems safe to say that Georgiev will be between the pipes for the Rangers.

