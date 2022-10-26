Is There Any Early Season NHL Awards Value?

With the NHL regular season now in full gear, you can start making early season evaluations and see if there’s any value in the futures department.

Hart Trophy Winner

There’s little doubt that Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is on a revenge tour after losing out on the Hart Trophy last season. He’s already gotten off to a tremendous start, posting ten points through six games. Winning a Stanley Cup is of the utmost importance to McDavid, but there’s no doubt he wants to continue establishing himself as one of the best players to play the game. As a result, you can expect his odds to continue being bet down for most of the season, meaning there’s likely some value in targeting his price for the award at +210.

Vezina Trophy Winner

It hasn’t been the best start to the regular season for some of the top goalies we’ve seen from the past half-decade, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some value in looking toward some of the up-and-coming netminders. The one that sticks out on the odds list has the fourth shortest odds but should still be considered a value. That goalie is Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, who’s posted a .959 save percentage through four starts on the campaign. He had a coming-out party last season and appeared to be the real deal, meaning there’s some clear value in his odds of winning the Vezina Trophy at +900.

Norris Trophy Winner

Let’s call a spade a spade. The Norris Trophy will be Cale Makar’s to lose moving forward. The uber-talented defenseman is the odds-on favorite to capture the award again at +155, but is there value that deserves attention otherwise? The answer to that is probably, but it’s hard to say early on with no real name sticking out in the race and getting the media talking. Until that transpires, it’s hard not to back Makar to win back-t0-back Norris trophies.

Calder Trophy Winner

This award might have the most parity. No real superstar is entering the league, and although there are plenty of young talents to follow, there hasn’t been a rookie who’s been making headlines yet. The one name that sticks out the most, partially because of their position, is Vegas Golden Knights goalie Logan Thompson. Thompson is set to have a significant role for the team in goal this season and should be a factor in leading the Golden Knights back into the playoff picture, so there should be some value here in his Calder odds, set at +800.

Rocket Richard Winner

It’s no secret that Auston Matthews has had a relatively slow start to the season for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording just one goal in the team’s first seven games. It shows how much respect the oddsmakers have for his talent, considering he’s still the favorite to capture the Rocket Richard this year at +250. Even though the Leafs’ center is an elite goal scorer, everyone has slumps, and he’s notoriously been a slow starter. Pucks will start going in for him sooner than later, meaning his price will continue to shorten, signifying it’s a good idea to buy in now during a slump.