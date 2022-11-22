Is There Value in Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds?

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t been able to get over their playoff demons, but is this the year that changes?

The team has been playing a more in-sync, defensive brand of hockey, which they haven’t been getting enough credit for. The team has been criticized as being too soft to make a postseason run, but they’ve done an excellent job shifting that narrative. It’s impossible to know whether or not they’ll be able to find playoff success, but there’s reason to believe this version of the Maple Leafs is different than previous ones.

Below you can find the top five NHL teams with the best Stanley Cup odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team Stanley Cup Odds Colorado Avalanche 500 Boston Bruins 850 Carolina Hurricanes 950 Vegas Golden Knights 950 Toronto Maple Leafs 1300

Will Maple Leafs Get Over Playoff Hump?

No matter what the Maple Leafs accomplish in the regular season, the doubters will always pick against them in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs opens. However, it’s hard to fault them until the Leafs prove otherwise. The Maple Leafs have yet to do that, but the team is talented enough to surprise people when the playoffs begin. Even with Toronto owning the fifth-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup at +1300, they aren’t a team that inspires confidence. So, what could the Maple Leafs do to make them a more popular pick in the NHL’s futures market?

For starters, there have been multiple injuries on the team’s backend, specifically to Jake Muzzin, and it’s unknown if he’ll ever suit up for an NHL game again. With that injury, the Leafs know they have some money to spend ahead of the trade deadline. Whether the team adds more grit on the backend or another forward to complement their top six, there’s room for this group to improve.

The Maple Leafs’ star forwards looked more engaged in the team’s seven-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of course, they’ll need more than moral victories. Even though their record doesn’t justify it, the Maple Leafs likely deserve to be above +1000 with their Stanley Cup odds. There’s some value in targeting their current price of +1300.