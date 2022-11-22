Is There Value in Toronto Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Odds?
Zachary Cook
It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t been able to get over their playoff demons, but is this the year that changes?
The team has been playing a more in-sync, defensive brand of hockey, which they haven’t been getting enough credit for. The team has been criticized as being too soft to make a postseason run, but they’ve done an excellent job shifting that narrative. It’s impossible to know whether or not they’ll be able to find playoff success, but there’s reason to believe this version of the Maple Leafs is different than previous ones.
Below you can find the top five NHL teams with the best Stanley Cup odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
Team
Stanley Cup Odds
Colorado Avalanche
500
Boston Bruins
850
Carolina Hurricanes
950
Vegas Golden Knights
950
Toronto Maple Leafs
1300
Will Maple Leafs Get Over Playoff Hump?
No matter what the Maple Leafs accomplish in the regular season, the doubters will always pick against them in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs opens. However, it’s hard to fault them until the Leafs prove otherwise. The Maple Leafs have yet to do that, but the team is talented enough to surprise people when the playoffs begin. Even with Toronto owning the fifth-shortest odds to win the Stanley Cup at +1300, they aren’t a team that inspires confidence. So, what could the Maple Leafs do to make them a more popular pick in the NHL’s futures market?
For starters, there have been multiple injuries on the team’s backend, specifically to Jake Muzzin, and it’s unknown if he’ll ever suit up for an NHL game again. With that injury, the Leafs know they have some money to spend ahead of the trade deadline. Whether the team adds more grit on the backend or another forward to complement their top six, there’s room for this group to improve.
The Maple Leafs’ star forwards looked more engaged in the team’s seven-game loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2021-22 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of course, they’ll need more than moral victories. Even though their record doesn’t justify it, the Maple Leafs likely deserve to be above +1000 with their Stanley Cup odds. There’s some value in targeting their current price of +1300.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.