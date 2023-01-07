Islanders' Mathew Barzal Missed Friday's Game with Injury

Barzal is dealing with a lower-body injury that saw him miss the 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. The Islanders have been very tight-lipped regarding injuries all season long, so how long Barzal may be out of the lineup is unknown.
The Islanders just finished a western Canada road trip that saw them lose three out of four games. They are still in a playoff spot, but barely as they hold just a two-point edge over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Life won’t get any easier for the Isle as they return home Tuesday to play the Dallas Stars, currently in first place in the Central Division.
New York is considered close to 50/50 to make the playoffs this season. They are -108 to join the field and -118 to be watching from home. You can find the odds for every NHL to make the postseason on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
