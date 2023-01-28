Islanders' Noah Dobson Out Until After All-Star Break

Noah Dobson won’t play until after the All-Star break for the New York Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

#Isles Lane Lambert says Noah Dobson (lower body) and Hudson Fasching (IR/lower body) are not skating. Neither will play tomorrow night before bye week/All-Star break. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 27, 2023

Dobson is dealing with a lower-body injury that has already cost him three games and now will cost him at least one more. The Islanders have their bye week after they play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and won’t play again until Monday, February 6, in Philadelphia versus the Flyers.

Dobson has been one of the few bright spots for the Islanders this season, with 10 goals and 27 points in 48 games. Unfortunately, those numbers are not enough to put New York in a playoff position, as they currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.