Islanders' Noah Dobson Out Until After All-Star Break

Dobson is dealing with a lower-body injury that has already cost him three games and now will cost him at least one more. The Islanders have their bye week after they play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and won’t play again until Monday, February 6, in Philadelphia versus the Flyers.
Dobson has been one of the few bright spots for the Islanders this season, with 10 goals and 27 points in 48 games. Unfortunately, those numbers are not enough to put New York in a playoff position, as they currently sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
On Saturday, the Isle will host the Golden Knights. New York is -265 (+1.5) on the puck line versus the Golden Knights and +100 on the moneyline, with an over/under of six, over (-105), and under (-115). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
