Islanders Promote Lane Lambert to Replace Barry Trotz as Head Coach

Although the New York Islanders organization wanted a new voice in the room, they now have a familiar one that will only be louder next season. After moving on from Barry Trotz last week, the Isles have chosen associate coach Lane Lambert to lead the club.

#Isles name Lane Lambert their new coach (Will be updated after Pres/GM Lou Lamoriello and Lambert speak to the media) https://t.co/nVs76g10kw via @Newsday — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) May 16, 2022

Lambert is a long-time Trotz disciple, having worked under him for 11 years in the NHL. The 57-year-old gets his first crack at the lead role after assisting Trotz in Nashville, Washington, and New York. Lambert got his only Stanley Cup ring in 2018 when the Washington Capitals took the title.

New York missed the playoffs for the first time in four years under Trotz this past season, but President of Hockey Operations Lou Lamoriello mentioned he saw something in Lambert when he was forced into action this season. Lambert assumed bench boss duties for a spell in January when the former head coach dealt with some personal issues.

