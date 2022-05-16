Islanders Promote Lane Lambert to Replace Barry Trotz as Head Coach
joecervenka
Although the New York Islanders organization wanted a new voice in the room, they now have a familiar one that will only be louder next season. After moving on from Barry Trotz last week, the Isles have chosen associate coach Lane Lambert to lead the club.
Lambert is a long-time Trotz disciple, having worked under him for 11 years in the NHL. The 57-year-old gets his first crack at the lead role after assisting Trotz in Nashville, Washington, and New York. Lambert got his only Stanley Cup ring in 2018 when the Washington Capitals took the title.
New York missed the playoffs for the first time in four years under Trotz this past season, but President of Hockey Operations Lou Lamoriello mentioned he saw something in Lambert when he was forced into action this season. Lambert assumed bench boss duties for a spell in January when the former head coach dealt with some personal issues.
While the Islanders’ season is long over, that doesn’t mean you can’t still bet on the playoffs. FanDuel Sportsbook has New York’s other team, the Rangers, at +1400 to take this year’s Stanley Cup.
