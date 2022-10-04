Islanders Sign Mathew Barzal To 8-Year Extension

The New York Islanders have locked up one of their top young players by signing Mathew Barzal to an eight-year contract extension. The 25-year-old will reportedly get an average of $9.15 million per year on the deal. Barzal’s current contract had just the upcoming season left with a cap hit of $7 million. The agreement makes Barzal the highest-paid player on the team.
The 2015 first-round pick is coming off a down year on the Isle. Barzal scored a career-low 15 goals while adding 44 assists for 59 points in 73 games. The talented forward was also a -15 on a team that missed the playoffs in 2021-22.
Barzal’s best season came in 2017-18, when he put up a career-best 85 points in 82 games with personal bests in goals (22) and assists (63). In 362 NHL games, Barzal has logged 311 points for New York while registering 38 points in 49 playoff games.
Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Islanders have the eighth shortest odds to win the Eastern Conference at +1600. They are in the middle of the pack on the Stanley Cup odds board, sitting at +3300.
