The Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers head back to Madison Square Gardens in a series where the home team has won every game. In addition, the Rangers have not lost three in a row during the playoffs.

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final goes down at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Nikita Kucherov Over 3.5 Shots (+130)

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in shots and shots per game with 55 and 3.67. More importantly, he’s averaging 4.5 shots a game against the Rangers and has gone over 3.5 shots in three of their four games.

This prop gets a lot more interesting considering that New York has allowed 38.8 shots per game in the playoffs and 38.3 facing the Lightning. Tampa Bay has surpassed 30 shots against the Rangers in every game and had as many as 52 in Game 3.

At +130, the plus-money has a lot of value for Kucherov to go over 3.5 shots in Game 5.

Nikita Kucherov Anytime Goalscorer (+165)

It’s not necessarily a great plan to put all our prop eggs in one basket, but we have to ride the hot hand with plus money.

Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with seven goals and 31 points in 15 playoff games. Even without linemate Bayden Point, Kucherov has been a force through these playoffs. In the two series without Point, Kucherov has five goals and 13 points in eight games. Kucherov has goals in three straight games, only failing to find the back of the net in Game 1 of this series.

The Russian has looked like a man possessed in this series, showing glimpses of why he was once the best player in the world. Before his injuries, Kucherov won the Hart, Art Ross, and Ted Lindsay awards in 2019. In the two seasons since, he’s been the driving force behind back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Kucherov will almost always have value with plus money. At +165, he has an excellent chance to score a goal in Game 5.