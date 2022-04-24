Jackets' Patrik Laine and Zach Werenski Remain Out Sunday
Grant White
Overview
The Columbus Blue Jackets have languished without Patrik Laine, dropping three straight games, but with only four contests left on the docket and nothing left to play for, there may be no need to bring him back before the end of the season.
The same is true for Zach Werenski, who hasn’t played since April 17 against the Anaheim Ducks after suffering an upper-body injury just a few minutes into the contest.
Aaron Portzline confirmed that Laine would miss his fourth straight game and Werenski his third Sunday against the Edmonton Oilers.
#CBJ Zach Werenski and Patrik Laine both already ruled out for Sunday vs. Edmonton
