Jake Allen among 5 Canadiens placed on COVID-19 list

The Montreal Canadiens announce they’ve added five players and a coaching staff member to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list.

Five players and a member of the coaching staff have been added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. Cayden Primeau and Corey Schueneman have been called up from the @RocketLaval and four other players have been added to the taxi squad.https://t.co/0WeAnj8Zij — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 27, 2021

Jake Allen, Ben Chiarot, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry, and Chris Wideman were all placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. In addition, goaltending coach Eric Raymond has also been placed under the protocol.

Since Carey Price has been on leave, Allen has served as the team’s primary netminder, with Samuel Montembeault as his backup. Now that Allen is also sidelined, Montreal has to call up Cayden Primeau to fill the void. Corey Schueneman is also being called up due to the Habs’ need for defensemen.

The Canadiens also announced that Brandon Baddock, Gianni Fairbrother, Cam Hillis, and Michael McNiven will be placed on its taxi squad and will travel with the team.

Montreal’s next game is scheduled for December 28 against the Lightning. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Canadiens are a +215 against Tampa Bay. The Canadiens lost 3-2 in their previous meeting with the Lightning on December 7.

The game is in Tampa Bay, so the team will have to cross the border. Before the Christmas break, the NHL was postponing games that required teams to cross the US-Canada border.

If COVID-19 doesn’t wreak havoc on this game, you can find all the odds for it at FanDuel Sportsbook.