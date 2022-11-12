Jake Oettinger Returned to the Net for the Dallas Stars on Friday

Oettinger has been out of the lineup since Oct. 29 due to a lower-body injury. His return didn’t go as planned, as Oettinger was lit up for five goals on only 18 shots by the San Jose Sharks. Oettinger will next get a chance to play Sunday afternoon when the Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Stars have gotten off to a solid start this season at 8-5-1. They sit in second place in the Central Division, trailing the Winnipeg Jets by two points.
Whether or not the Stars are a genuine contender for the Stanley Cup likely depends on the play of Oettinger. He was a brick wall in the playoffs last year. This year the Stars are +2800 to win the Stanley Cup. You can find the odds for every NHL team to bring home the cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
