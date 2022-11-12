Jake Oettinger Returned to the Net for the Dallas Stars on Friday

Jake Oettinger returned between the pipes for the Dallas Stars on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Jake Oettinger vs. James Reimer tonight at the American Airlines Center. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) November 12, 2022

Oettinger has been out of the lineup since Oct. 29 due to a lower-body injury. His return didn’t go as planned, as Oettinger was lit up for five goals on only 18 shots by the San Jose Sharks. Oettinger will next get a chance to play Sunday afternoon when the Stars take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Stars have gotten off to a solid start this season at 8-5-1. They sit in second place in the Central Division, trailing the Winnipeg Jets by two points.