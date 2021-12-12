Jakob Chychrun and Ryan Dzingel Listed as Day-to-Day

The Arizona Coyotes could have to get through their next couple of games without a pair of key players. Craig Morgan tweeted that Jakob Chychrun and Ryan Dzingel are day-to-day, with upper-body injuries suffered Friday night against the Florida Panthers.

Per Coyotes, Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forward Ryan Dzingel suffered upper-body injuries last night. Both players are listed as day to day. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) December 12, 2021

Chychrun has been one of the few bright spots on an underwhelming Coyotes team. The 23-year-old is Arizona’s ice-time leader, averaging 24:50 minutes per game, spending time on the powerplay and penalty kill. Chychrun has been on the ice for the second-most scoring and high-danger chances, playing in all 26 games for the Coyotes up to this point.

Dzingel has made less of an impact for the Coyotes, playing in 16 games, recording two goals and two assists. The Yotes deploy Dzingel under any circumstance, and the veteran forward has responded by putting up the 15th-best expected goals-for rating on the team.

Next up for the Coyotes is a Saturday night matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers. They enter the contest as +128 home dogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.