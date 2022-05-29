Jason Spezza Retires, Joins Maple Leafs Front Office

Jason Spezza of the Toronto Maple Leafs has called it quits on his playing career. The 19-year NHL veteran played his final three seasons with Toronto.

In his retirement announcement, Spezza spoke about getting the chance to live out his dreams and play in the NHL for such a lengthy period of time.

“I love hockey. Since the age of three, I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream and do what I love for so many years. I eat, sleep, dream hockey and it’s always been there for me. There are too many people to thank individually but I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hockey Canada for their support and belief in me as a player and person. To my teammates, coaches, support staff, trainers and equipment staff, a heartful thank you for everything.”

The former second overall pick in 2021 will turn 40 in 16 days and finished his 19-year NHL career with 1,248 games played, 363 goals, 632 assists, and 995 total points.

A native of Toronto, Ontario, Spezza was drafted by the Ottawa Senators second overall in 2001 and played 11 seasons with the Sens before heading to Dallas where he had five successful seasons. Spezza finished his illustrious career in his hometown of Toronto, collecting 85 points in 183 games.

Spezza will now serve as the special assistant to Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.

Dubas spoke highly of the veteran forward about what he’s meant to the club over his last three seasons.

“It is difficult to describe just how much of a lasting and positive impact that Jason Spezza made in his three seasons with the Maple Leafs. Though today marks the end of his tenure with us as a player, it is a pleasure to have him join our front office to impart all that he has to offer.”