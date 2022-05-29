Jason Spezza Retires, Joins Maple Leafs Front Office
zackcooksports@gmail.com
Jason Spezza of the Toronto Maple Leafs has called it quits on his playing career. The 19-year NHL veteran played his final three seasons with Toronto.
In his retirement announcement, Spezza spoke about getting the chance to live out his dreams and play in the NHL for such a lengthy period of time.
“I love hockey. Since the age of three, I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream and do what I love for so many years. I eat, sleep, dream hockey and it’s always been there for me. There are too many people to thank individually but I’m forever grateful and indebted to the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hockey Canada for their support and belief in me as a player and person. To my teammates, coaches, support staff, trainers and equipment staff, a heartful thank you for everything.”
The former second overall pick in 2021 will turn 40 in 16 days and finished his 19-year NHL career with 1,248 games played, 363 goals, 632 assists, and 995 total points.
A native of Toronto, Ontario, Spezza was drafted by the Ottawa Senators second overall in 2001 and played 11 seasons with the Sens before heading to Dallas where he had five successful seasons. Spezza finished his illustrious career in his hometown of Toronto, collecting 85 points in 183 games.
Spezza will now serve as the special assistant to Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas.
Dubas spoke highly of the veteran forward about what he’s meant to the club over his last three seasons.
“It is difficult to describe just how much of a lasting and positive impact that Jason Spezza made in his three seasons with the Maple Leafs. Though today marks the end of his tenure with us as a player, it is a pleasure to have him join our front office to impart all that he has to offer.”
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.