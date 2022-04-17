Jets Blow Lead Three Times vs. Bolts, Dashing Playoff Hopes
Grant White
Overview
There isn’t a singular moment that shattered the Winnipeg Jets’ playoff hopes this season, but Saturday night’s 7-4 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning is analogous to their season-long disappointment.
Lots of back and forth to start the game, couldn't quite close it out. Back at it again on Tuesday against the Rangers!
The Jets entered the non-conference matchup desperately clinging to their faint playoff hopes, needing the stars to align just right to secure a postseason berth. Much like the rest of the season, Winnipeg was left scratching their heads after another stunning defeat on Saturday.
Winnipeg opened the scoring 56 seconds into the contest on a goal from Paul Stastny, which was erased just five minutes later. Kyle Connor staked the Jets to a lead shortly after that, with the Bolts tying it before the end of the first.
The two-goal lead they built themselves halfway through the second stood little chance, as Tampa would go on to score five unanswered goals, crushing the Jets’ spirits and playoff hopes.
For now, FanDuel Sportsbook still has Winnipeg priced on the Stanley Cup futures board, but after tonight’s loss, there’s no conceivable way for the Jets to crash the playoff party.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.