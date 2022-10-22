Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers Placed on Injured Reserve

Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve by the Winnipeg Jets, the Jets’ official website reports.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have placed F – Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 18, and recalled F – Dominic Toninato from the Manitoba Moose (AHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 21, 2022

Ehlers seems to have suffered the injury at some point during the Jets’ 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Monday. The talented forward played almost 22 minutes in that game and registered an assist. Ehlers has three assists on the season in the two games he has played.

The injury has already cost Ehlers two games, and we now know he won’t play Saturday when the Jets host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Jets have not stated the exact nature of the injury outside of it’s to his lower body. The earliest Ehlers can return to the Jets would be Thursday versus the Los Angeles Kings.

