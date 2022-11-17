Jets Place Mason Appleton on IR Ahead of Clash with Ducks
Grant White
The Winnipeg Jets will have to get by without Mason Appleton for at least the following week. On Thursday, the Central Division contenders placed Appleton on the injured reserve, recalling defenseman Ville Heinola to replace their forward on the active roster.
TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have placed F – Mason Appleton on injured reserve and recalled D – Ville Heinola from the Manitoba Moose (AHL).
Appleton has been a mainstay on the Jets’ roster, playing in 14 games and averaging 16:34 of ice time a night. Although he’s contributed one goal and five assists, Appleton’s advanced metrics leave much to be desired. The 26-year-old has a sub-optimal 44.2% Corsi rating at five-on-five, despite starting 53.2% of his shifts in the attacking zone.
The injury may have contributed to Appleton’s diminished analytics, but don’t expect increased output from the Jets’ forward until he gets his metrics in order.
The Jets should turn to Michael Eyssimont with Appleton on the shelf for the foreseeable future.
Winnipeg hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night, looking for their fifth win in six outings. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Jets lined as -205 favorites, with the total set at 6.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.