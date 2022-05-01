Jets Sitting Goalie Connor Hellebuyck vs. Kraken

The Winnipeg Jets’ season comes to an unceremonious end on Sunday and they’re wrapping things up without Connor Hellebuyck between the pipes. Mike McIntyre confirmed that backup tendy Eric Comrie got the nod against the Seattle Kraken after Hellebuyck suited up for the final time this season in the penultimate game.
No lineup changes, save for Eric Comrie making his 16th start of the year in net. Connor Hellebuyck had his 66th and final one Friday.
Hellebuyck was the league leader in games played in three of the past five seasons but appeared in just 66 games this year, representing 80.5% of the Jets’ schedule. Still, this was one of his worst statistical seasons, finishing with the worst goals-against average of his career at 2.97 and the second-worst save percentage at 91.0%.
Comrie has been a reliable backup, going 9-5-1 with a 92.1% save percentage and 7.4 goals saved above average despite appearing in just 18 games.
