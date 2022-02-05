Jordan Kyrou of the Blues Wins the Fastest Skater Event

Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues won the Fastest Skater event at the NHL Skills competition Friday, ESPN.com reports. Kyrou was an upset winner as most thought Conor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers or Dylan Larkin of the Detriot Red Wings would bring home the prize.

Jack Campbell of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Save Streak event.

The Fountain Face-off, which consisted of players trying to pass pucks into different areas in the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas, was won by Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Victor Hedman of the Lightning took the Hardest Shot home. He registered a slapshot at 103.2 MPH.

Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights won the Breakaway Challenge, but this was a farce as one of the judges (actor Jon Hamm) gave him a 19. Hamm apparently is a big fan of the former Blues and current Golden Knights player.

Taking a Vegas theme, 21 in 22, an event where players shot pucks at an oversized deck of cards to reach 21, but not busting, was won by Joe Pavelski of the Dallas Stars.

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes won the Accuracy Shooting.

The NHL will play their All-Star game Saturday at 3 pm EST. They will begin their regular season once again Monday. The Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup at +450, followed by the Lightning at +750, and the Panthers and Golden Knights at +800.