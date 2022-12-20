Karlsson Drawing Tickets, Makar Still Sizable Favorite for Norris
Zachary Cook
Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche is looking to repeat as the Norris Trophy winner, but good competition could make things interesting. Makar captured the 2021-22 Norris Trophy after tallying a career-best 86 points and has already recorded 28 points in 29 games this season.
James Norris Trophy BetMGM Insights
Highest Ticket%: Erik Karlsson 26.1%
Highest Handle%: Cale Makar 45.4%
Biggest Liabilities: Erik Karlsson
Odds Leader: Cale Makar +140
Makar Establishing Himself as Best Defenseman in NHL
When you think of a modern NHL defenseman, you think of someone that can move the puck and skate well, and the first defenseman that comes to mind is Cale Makar. The Avalanche defenseman is one of the most explosive players that’s ever laced them up on the backend.
Makar opened as the odds-on favorite at +150, and there hasn’t been a ton of line movement with those odds, which currently have him at +140. Even with the shortest odds, Makar has been getting major money backing him to win his second straight Norris.
The former fourth overall draft pick currently sits in a tie with the second-highest ticket percentage at 19.4% and the largest handle percentage at 45.4%. This signifies big money bets heading in Makar’s direction.
In addition to Makar, Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks is back in the Norris conversation. A blast from the past, injuries have been a concern for him. He hasn’t performed at an elite level in recent seasons, but that’s changed this year, and the bettors have noticed.
Karlsson has racked up 41 points in 32 games while already capturing the award in 2012 and 2015. With the point surge, we’ve seen bets follow, tallying 26.1% of tickets to lead the pack (22.9% of the handle). Mostly small to medium-sized bets are coming in for Karlsson.
The Shark opened the season with +8000 odds and has since found himself at +800, which has made him the biggest liability for the book.
