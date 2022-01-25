Keith Yandle Ties Doug Jarvis for NHL Ironman Streak

Records are meant to be broken, they say. The transient nature implies that record-setters come and go, but that’s not the case with ironman streaks. Few players in any professional sports league can maintain the level of play required to take a run at a longevity record.

Doug Jarvis laced up his skates for the first time in his career on October 8, 1975, continuing to play every game of his career until the start of the 1987-88 season. Jarvis played the first two games of the season, making it 964 consecutive games before he was sent to the minors and eventually retiring.

Over 24 years later, Keith Yandle has tied that mark, playing his 964th consecutive game on Monday night. The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman was in the starting lineup as Philly took on the Dallas Stars.

And then there were two Iron Men. Yands just officially tied Doug Jarvis for most consecutive regular season games played in NHL history! pic.twitter.com/iO0BLZFyNE — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 25, 2022

Yandle’s record spans 14 seasons, four teams, and a lockout. The veteran rearguard remains a valuable member of the Flyers team and can use the rest of the season to distance himself from Jarvis. He may have to keep looking over his shoulder, as Phil Kessel is just 24 games behind him on his own active streak.

The Flyers will be hoping to mark the occasion with a victory. They trail the Stars at the first intermission.