Kings Sign Adrian Kempe to 4-Year $22-Million Extension

The Los Angeles Kings have locked up their top goal scorer to a four-year extension. On Sunday, the team announced they inked Adrian Kempe to a four-year, $22-million deal, keeping him in LA through the 2026-27 season.

JUICEEEEE! 🧃 We've signed @adriankempe to a four-year extension. — LA Kings (@LAKings) July 10, 2022

Kempe is coming off a career year, setting new benchmarks with 35 goals and 54 points. Moreover, the Swedish forward has advanced metrics to back up sustained production. Kempe finished the season with the third-most scoring and high-danger chances, accumulating a 54.7% expected goals-for rating across all strengths.

The former first-round pick carved out a spot on the Kings’ top line, skating next to Anze Kopitar and Alex Iafallo while also figuring prominently on special teams. Kempe tallied 16 points on the powerplay, including six goals, adding three short-handed markers.

The Kings surprised the NHL by claiming a postseason berth last season. There’s no catching anyone off guard this year, as FanDuel Sportsbook has the Pacific Division contenders priced at +3500 on the Stanley Cup futures board.