Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild Undergoes Surgery

The Wild didn’t announce the exact nature of the surgery, just that it was minor and that Kaprizov is expected to return in plenty of time for training camp in September more or less the start of the regular season in October.
Kaprizov may be the best player in the NHL that no one has heard of. He had 47 goals and 61 assists in 81 games last season, his second as an NHL player. Kaprizov will be tested this season as the Wild, due to having cap problems thanks to buying out the contract of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise, had to trade Kevin Fiala earlier this week to the Los Angeles Kings. While Fiala didn’t always play on a line with Kaprizov, his 33 goals and 52 assists gave opposing teams another player to worry about.
The Wild are tied with the Calgary Flames for seventh in the NHL at +1800 to win the Stanley Cup next season. You can find the odds for every team to win the cup at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
