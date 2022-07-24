Kraken and Morgan Geekie Agree to 1-Year $1.4 Million Deal
Grant White
The NHL free agency gears continue to churn, and Morgan Geekie is the latest player to sign a contract. The restricted free agent avoided arbitration with the Seattle Kraken, inking a one-year $1.4 million deal.
Hearing SEA and Morgan Geekie avoiding arbitration at 1 year, $1.4M
In 2021-22, Geekie concluded his third and most successful season in the NHL. The 24-year-old center set career benchmarks, playing in 77 games while recording seven goals and 15 assists with the Kraken.
Analytically, there’s room for growth for Geekie. The Tri-City Americans alum had a respectable 52.3% Corsi rating at five-on-five but put up a disappointing 45.3% high-danger chance rating despite getting 61.5% of his zone starts in the attacking end.
The one-year contract is a show-me deal, with Geekie remaining a restricted free agent at the end of next season.
The Kraken wrapped their inaugural season with the second-worst record in the Western Conference, and their standing in the futures market reflects that. FanDuel Sportsbook has Seattle priced as +10000 longshots to win next season’s Stanley Cup.
