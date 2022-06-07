Kucherov & Fox Step Up, Lightning vs. Rangers Player Props

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the New York Rangers for a pivotal Game 4 that has the Bolts on the verge of tying the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece.

Here are a couple of player props to watch when the Lightning and Rangers face off for Game 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) Over 1.5 Points (+135) Unfortunately, we don’t have our tried and true Igor Shesterkin save prop available for Game 4. However, Nikita Kucherov is firing on all cylinders right now. He has had two multi-point games in a row, scoring a goal with two assists in Game 3, preceded by a goal and an assist in Game 2. Kucherov easily leads the team with 20 points in 14 games, for 1.43 points per game. He also leads the team in shots per game at 3.64. Over the first three contests, the Rangers have allowed an average of 40.67 shots per game. There is a reason we kept going to that Shesterkin save prop, but it also indicates how many scoring chances Tampa Bay has generated. Kucherov is one of the driving forces and beneficiaries of that offensive production. There is always a risk when betting on a player to have a multi-point night, but Kucherov is primed to go off. Tampa Bay is on the cusp of tying the series, and Kucherov is a playoff performer. At +135, he seems like a good bet to be involved in multiple scoring plays Tuesday. Adam Fox (Rangers) Over 0.5 Assists (-135)

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with ten goals and 24 points in 17 games, but defenseman Adam Fox is right behind with five goals and 23 points. Fox leads all defensemen with 18 assists and 23 points in this postseason. He averages 0.59 primary assists per game and 0.47 secondary assists.

Through 17 playoff games, Fox has had only five games where he hasn’t recorded an assist and only two where he hasn’t recorded a point. Of defensemen left in the postseason, only Cale Makar averages more ice-time. Fox has been vital to New York’s success, especially on the powerplay. He leads the league in powerplay points with 12, ten being assists.

At -135, Fox doesn’t have the most attractive odds, but he’s a safe bet to record an assist.