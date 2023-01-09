BETTING evergreen Hockey News NHL
04:12 PM, January 9, 2023

Largest United States Cities Without an NHL Team

Zachary Cook Zachary Cook

Expansion teams have become a hot topic in professional sports, and there are multiple American cities big enough to get an NHL team.

Las Vegas and Seattle are the two most recent American locations to get an NHL team, with the Golden Knights and Kraken, respectively. The addition of the two brings the league total to 32 franchises. 

The five most populous United States cities without NHL teams are listed below in order.

Name Population
San Antonio, Texas 1,466,791
San Diego, California 1,410,791
Austin, Texas 1,013,293
Jacksonville, Florida 987,960
Forth Worth, Texas 972,228