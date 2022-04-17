Leafs Auston Matthews Out vs. Isles, Considered Day-to-Day
Grant White
Overview
The NHL’s leading scorer’s march towards 60 will have to wait for another day. Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Islanders and is considered day-to-day with a minor injury.
Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will not play against the Islanders on Sunday because of a "minor injury." He is day to day.https://t.co/O2RWfB1xgK
The injury could have impacted Matthews’s recent performances, as the former first overall selection has been held goalless over his past three outings.
Still, he’s only two goals short of 60 on the season and is four goals up on Leon Draisaitl for the most goals in the league.
John Tavares typically skates on the Leafs’ second line but should be expected to fill in for Matthews on the top line and powerplay unit, next to Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting.
The Maple Leafs head into tonight’s battle on the second night of a back-to-back after last night’s overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators. They enter tonight’s contest as -184 favorites against the Islanders, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.