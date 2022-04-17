Leafs Auston Matthews Out vs. Isles, Considered Day-to-Day

Overview

The NHL’s leading scorer’s march towards 60 will have to wait for another day. Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss Sunday’s contest against the New York Islanders and is considered day-to-day with a minor injury.

The injury could have impacted Matthews’s recent performances, as the former first overall selection has been held goalless over his past three outings.

Still, he’s only two goals short of 60 on the season and is four goals up on Leon Draisaitl for the most goals in the league.

John Tavares typically skates on the Leafs’ second line but should be expected to fill in for Matthews on the top line and powerplay unit, next to Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting.

The Maple Leafs head into tonight’s battle on the second night of a back-to-back after last night’s overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators. They enter tonight’s contest as -184 favorites against the Islanders, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.