Leafs G Matt Murray Makes 2nd Straight Start

After spending the early part of the season on the injured reserve, Matt Murray is back in action with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender returned to the ice Tuesday night, earning a win over his former club, the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was his second start of the season after getting injured in the Leafs’ season opener against the Montreal Canadiens. Now, the veteran netminder is set to make consecutive starts for the first time all season, getting the nod against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Murray’s metrics have been on the decline for the past few seasons. The 28-year-old bottomed out with the Ottawa Senators, spending most of last season with their AHL affiliate and posting an 89.9% save percentage in two years with the club. Undeterred by his faltering metrics and needing a starting goaltender, the Maple Leafs rolled the dice on Murray, acquiring him from their division rivals this past offseason.
Murray’s presence between the pipes could be negatively impacting the Maple Leafs in the betting market. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Toronto enters Thursday’s Eastern Conference affair against the Devils as modest -137 home favorites, with the total set at 6.5.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.