Leafs' Matt Murray Missed Friday's Game Due to Injury

Murray took a shot up high during pregame warmups and was forced to miss the game. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury or if Murray will be available Sunday versus the Washington Capitals.
The Maple Leafs have been using a goaltending tandem all season long between Murray and Ilya Samsonov. The Leafs have seemed to be leaning more toward Samsonov of late, likely due to his outstanding record at home. Samsonov, however, was lit up in his surprise start Friday by the Ottawa Senators 6-2.
The Maple Leafs seem to be on a collision course to face the Tampa Bay Lightning once again in the first round of the playoffs if the current seeding stays true. These two teams played an epic series last year in which the Lightning ended the Leafs’ season in Game 7.
The Leafs are +550 to come out of the Eastern Conference this season. You can find these odds, along with the odds for every NHL team to get to the Stanley Cup Final, on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
