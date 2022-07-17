Lightning GM Praises Re-Signing of D Mikhail Sergachev
Paul Connor
The Tampa Bay Lightning locked up a key member of their young core this week, re-signing defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to an eight-year, $68 million contract extension.
Needless to say, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois is ecstatic to have his talented D-man in the fold for the foreseeable future.
“He has all the tools,” said BriseBois. “He just turned 24, he can run your power play, he can kill penalties, he’s physical, he’s big, he can skate, he’s skilled. Those guys are hard to find, and now to know that he’s going to be part of our team for the next nine seasons, really, that’s very comforting to us.”
Sergachev has spent five years with the Bolts, recording 174 points in 362 career regular season games. He’s also added 30 points in 92 career postseason contests, playing an integral role in Tampa Bay’s back-to-back Stanley Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Lightning holding the fourth-best Stanley Cup odds at +1200.
