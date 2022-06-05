Lightning Juggle Lines for Game 3 vs. Rangers

Down 2-0 in their Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers, the Tampa Bay Lightning mixed things up for their first home game of the series.
The Bolts have abandoned the typical 12 forwards and six defensemen configuration in favor of an 11 and seven setup for most of these playoffs. However, Joe Smith notes that the team reverted to the usual 12-6 setup for Game 3.
Looks like Cal Foote could be out, and Riley Nash in for #tblightning (12/6) Palat-Stamkos-Kucherov Hagel-Cirelli-Killorn Colton-Paul-Perry Maroon-Bellemare-Nash
As noted by Smith, Cal Foote was the odd-man-out on the backend, with Riley Nash rejoining the forwards’ corps at home against the Rangers.
Foote has the worst expected goals-for rating on the Lightning this postseason, accumulating a 42.7% rating at five-on-five. Nash had yet to suit up in the playoffs but ended the regular season with a 61.2% expected goals-for rating in ten regular-season games with Tampa.
The betting odds favored the Lightning ahead of puck drop, with Tampa closing as -195 favorites.
The teams remain scoreless in the first; check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
