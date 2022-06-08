Lightning May Have Brayden Point Back for Game 5

While it seems more likely that the Tampa Bay Lightning will have to wait past Thursday to get one of their best players back, they have not ruled out the possibility entirely. According to Joe Smith of The Athletic, head coach Jon Cooper was uncertain if Brayden Point would return for Game 5 against the New York Rangers.

Cooper said, “I’d be surprised if he plays this next game, honestly, but I’m not going to sit here and say he’s out for the series anymore.” The gritty forward has been working his way back in hopes of lacing them up for Tampa’s Stanley Cup run.

Point hasn’t played since suffering the lower-body injury in Game 7 of the first round when Tampa defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Point skating by himself before Game 2 and lightly practicing with the team before Monday’s Game 3 are definite strides in the right direction, as is the fact Tampa has yet to rule him out a day before they are back in action.

The 26-year-old had 28 goals and 58 points during the regular season and two markers and two assists in seven playoff games before the injury.

